The Dennis Sabre Fire Appliance was previously on display at the Mansfield Fire Museum after it was retired from the Nottinghamshire Fire Service – however, volunteers have now bid farewell to the vehicle as it has been donated to assist communities in Croatia.

The Mansfield Fire Museum took care of the appliance for use at shows, open days, and other events.

However, the trustees of the Mansfield Fire Museum Preservation Society Trust, the charity running the museum, felt that the vehicle would be better utilised for its original purpose.

Other ex-Nottinghamshire Dennis Sabre fire appliances have been taken to Ukraine or Croatia after being retired from service in the UK, to assist and support international communities.

Photo shared by Mansfield Fire Museum.

Grant Smith, a retired firefighter, transported the Dennis Sabre to a small village in Croatia.

It was decided that the current situation in Ukraine would make the Sabre a likely target for bombing, resulting in its quick destruction.

Therefore, it was determined that this important and valuable donation would be put to better and longer use in Croatia.

There are 99 professional fire brigades, and over 1800 voluntary fire brigades Croatia.

The volunteer firefighters, known as D.V.D, will use the Sabre to support their community.

Paul Horton, communications officer for Mansfield Fire Museum said: “We were sorry to see FN03GYY go but the trustees decided that this would be a very well-worth gesture to provide much-needed fire cover in Croatia.

“It will be there to provide an essential fire service to Croatia and wish her all the best in its service out there.”

As well as supporting communities in Croatia, the funds received for the Sabre will be shared between charities and organisations supporting civilians and military personnel in Ukraine, including Village Ventures UK and Ukrainian mines rescue.

The appliance was presented to Croatian customs over the weekend where a village celebration took place.

The Dennis Sabre will provide fire cover to replace the village's old 1970s Magnus Deutz Fire Engine that they use.

Mansfield Fire Museum is located in the former Nottinghamshire Fire Brigade Training School which is at the rear of Mansfield Fire Station.

The museum is open to the public by appointment only as the museum is run by volunteers.