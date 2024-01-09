News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield fire museum volunteers 'grateful' for young girl's donation

A young girl has donated money to Mansfield Fire Museum after being inspired by her younger brother’s visit of the site – as she sold Christmas hats over the festive period to raise funds for the museum.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Volunteers and committee members from Mansfield Fire Museum have expressed their “gratitude” to a young “inspirational” fundraiser who decided to spend her Christmas selling hats to raise funds for the museum.

Mansfield Fire Museum is located in the former Nottinghamshire Fire Brigade Training School which is at the rear of Mansfield Fire Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Most Popular
Sofia Leslie, an 11-year-old who has donated £40 to the Mansfield Fire Museum.Sofia Leslie, an 11-year-old who has donated £40 to the Mansfield Fire Museum.
Sofia Leslie, an 11-year-old who has donated £40 to the Mansfield Fire Museum.

Due to the nature of the exhibits, it is recommended that visitors are aged seven and older.

Read More
Firefighters' union calls for Government to fund emergency flood response in wak...

The trust was set up in 2013 with the aim and objection of “advancing the education of the public in the history of the fire fighting through the provision of a museum and supporting information”.

Just before Christmas, Sofia’s eight-year-old bother Samuel visited the museum with First Larch Farm Lightning Cubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Samuel told Sofia about his visit and how much he enjoyed it, and Sofia – feeling “inspired” by his enthusiasm – made some Christmas hats in hopes of raising money to support the museum team.

She raised a “fantastic” £40 from selling festive hats.

Sofia visited the museum with her mum Paula as she donated the funds and received a certificate of achievement from the museum trustees for her hard work and support.

Related topics:MansfieldVolunteersNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service