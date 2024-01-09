Mansfield fire museum volunteers 'grateful' for young girl's donation
Volunteers and committee members from Mansfield Fire Museum have expressed their “gratitude” to a young “inspirational” fundraiser who decided to spend her Christmas selling hats to raise funds for the museum.
Mansfield Fire Museum is located in the former Nottinghamshire Fire Brigade Training School which is at the rear of Mansfield Fire Station.
The museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Due to the nature of the exhibits, it is recommended that visitors are aged seven and older.
The trust was set up in 2013 with the aim and objection of “advancing the education of the public in the history of the fire fighting through the provision of a museum and supporting information”.
Just before Christmas, Sofia’s eight-year-old bother Samuel visited the museum with First Larch Farm Lightning Cubs.
Samuel told Sofia about his visit and how much he enjoyed it, and Sofia – feeling “inspired” by his enthusiasm – made some Christmas hats in hopes of raising money to support the museum team.
She raised a “fantastic” £40 from selling festive hats.
Sofia visited the museum with her mum Paula as she donated the funds and received a certificate of achievement from the museum trustees for her hard work and support.