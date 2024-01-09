A young girl has donated money to Mansfield Fire Museum after being inspired by her younger brother’s visit of the site – as she sold Christmas hats over the festive period to raise funds for the museum.

Volunteers and committee members from Mansfield Fire Museum have expressed their “gratitude” to a young “inspirational” fundraiser who decided to spend her Christmas selling hats to raise funds for the museum.

Mansfield Fire Museum is located in the former Nottinghamshire Fire Brigade Training School which is at the rear of Mansfield Fire Station.

The museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sofia Leslie, an 11-year-old who has donated £40 to the Mansfield Fire Museum.

Due to the nature of the exhibits, it is recommended that visitors are aged seven and older.

The trust was set up in 2013 with the aim and objection of “advancing the education of the public in the history of the fire fighting through the provision of a museum and supporting information”.

Just before Christmas, Sofia’s eight-year-old bother Samuel visited the museum with First Larch Farm Lightning Cubs.

Samuel told Sofia about his visit and how much he enjoyed it, and Sofia – feeling “inspired” by his enthusiasm – made some Christmas hats in hopes of raising money to support the museum team.

She raised a “fantastic” £40 from selling festive hats.