Future of closed post office is revealed -- all the latest Ashfield planning applications

Residents in an Ashfield village could soon be noticing changes to a building that was once an important part of the community.

For Ashfield District Council has received a planning application to convert the shop area and existing five-bedroom house at the former post office in Annesley Woodhouse into three two-bedroom houses.

The proposal also includes the construction of a modest two-storey extension at the back of the property and new windows at the front.

The Forest Road post office hit the headlines in 2018 when it was targeted by masked, armed robbers, who threatened staff with a crowbar and stole cash and cigarettes.

The former post office and shop on Forest Road in Annesley, which closed in March.

But many villagers were upset when it was announced in March this year that the branch would close. A Post Office spokesman explained this “followed the regrettable withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use”.

The previous month, the council had given planning consent to applicant Jaspal Chatha for a change of use from shop to residential.

The applicant behind the fresh plan is Chris Browne, who runs the property investment company, Horizon Living Ltd, which is based in Blackpool.

Acting on his behalf is the Nottingham-based agency, Grace Machin Planning and Property, which has submitted a planning statement, outlining the scheme, to the council.

The statement says the three new terraced homes would have a kitchen, dining room and living room on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. Each would have their own private garden.

Grace Machin says the “footprint of the building would be similar” to what it is now, and that the development “would complement the existing local character of the area”, with a “good-quality design”.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the proposal, with the aim of coming to a decision or recommendation by Tuesday, July 9.

