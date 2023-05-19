Presented by Anton Benson Productions, the touring pantomime is sure to be hair-larious and stars former Atomic Kitten star, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here winner and household favourite Kerry Katona as the evil Mother Gothel.

Kerry will be joined by EastEnders and I’m a Celebrity treasure Dean Gaffney as the hapless Prince Percy, plus Strictly Come Dancing and World Champion dancer Joanne Clifton playing the titular Rapunzel and Britain’s Got Talent 2022 runners-up Jamie and Chuck as the Court Jesters.

Completing the cast are returning spring panto favourites Ryan Greaves as Wally, Phylip Harries as the Dame ‘Queen’ Dolly and Kate Salmon as Fairy Tale.

Juvenile dancers will be provided by local dance schools. All will be accompanied by live musicians Olivia Zacharia on keyboards and Jake Greville on drums.

Join panto favourites Wally, Dame Dolly and Fairy Tale as they embark on a quest to break an enchantment that keeps Rapunzel locked away in her tower…

But the wicked sorceress Gothel has other plans for Rapunzel and her ever-lengthening hair! Will Rapunzel escape?

Audiences can expect two-and-a-half-hours of toe-tapping song and dance, stunning costumes, fantastic sets and effects all wrapped up in a hilarious laugh-a-minute script.

Comedy in the show will come from Jamie and Chuck.

Producer Anton Benson explained: “A panto is for life and not just for Christmas.

"The regulars at our home venues love our annual Christmas shows and given how much of a hit our previous spring panto tours have been, we are delighted to be back out on the road with our brand new hair-lairious production of Rapunzel.”

Tickets can be purchased from box office in person or over the phone by calling 01623 463133 during opening hours.

Alternatively, you can buy online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.