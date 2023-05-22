Danny Castledine, of Mansfield, was just 22 when he was stabbed to death in Amsterdam.

He had a “passion for fashion and designer clothing and love of travel” and had already visited 23 countries in his short life.

Danny Castledine was knifed to death last year.

However, it was one such trip abroad that ended in tragedy, when Danny was stabbed in the neck and head in a quiet path beside one of Amsterdam’s many canals on June 1, 2022.

Since Danny’s death, his family and friends have been fundraising and campaigning for knife crime charities, aiming to “raise awareness” and educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.

Part of their fundraising efforts include the launch of a small clothing business in memory of Danny, called DRIPPYlikeDANNY.

Danny’s parents, Paul and Alison, and younger sister, Chloe – with support from family and friends – have also raised thousands of pounds for The Ben Kinsella Trust, a leading UK knife crime charity.

One year since Danny’s death, his family will host a memorial concert held at the Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds.

Chloe said: “The Belgrave was one of Danny’s favourite places to go while studying at Leeds Beckett.

“The venue has generously donated its space for the evening so we can raise funds for the Life Skills Education Charity.

“The charity educates children away from the dangers of knife crime in schools across Nottingham.

“Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

Headliners for the event are Leeds DJ James Howard, DJ Ironik, the international award-winning DJ best known for the UK hit ‘Stay With Me’, along with ZieZie, a platinum-selling rapper.

The event will be held at the Belgrave Music Hall, on Saturday, June 17, with doors opening from 8.30pm for a 9pm start.