Mansfield estate could get 170 more homes if £2.5m developer cash scheme agreed

Applicants Commercial Estates Projects and Hallam Land Management have brought the plans forward for Penniment Farm, off Abbott Road.

Building work of the first part of scheme has already started after councillors approved a 430-home estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the developers are now asking the authority to make the scheme even bigger and begin work on the second, third and fourth phases.

The development site.

New documents, due to be debated at the next meeting of Mansfield Council’s planning committee show the scheme could be extended above 600 properties.

However, the developers will only be granted permission for these extra homes if they pay significant sums to mitigate the impact of their plans – totalling £2,581,188.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents reveal about 1,000 new patients would be brought to the area through the full 600-home scheme, putting strain on existing GP surgeries including Forest Medical, Roundwood Surgery, Acorn Medical Practice, Churchside Medical Practice, Millview Surgery and Bull Farm Primary Care Resource Centre.

The authority says the practices are at capacity and are “reviewing their options” to see how they would accommodate the new patients.

The wider development, including phase, is expected to require £425,000 to fund either GP extensions or a new surgery.

Within the 170-home extension, the developers would be asked to provide £180,625 towards the healthcare infrastructure and £1,588,188 towards primary education, alongside £539,000 for public transport improvements, £207,575 for road improvements and £65,800 to upgrade bus stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers are recommending the 170-home extension be approved, provided the financial contributions are accepted.

In a report, the council revealed a consultation on the amended plans received two letters of objection, citing the “cumulative impact” on roads and local services, issues with noise, odour, light pollution and privacy, and concerns about congestion.

However, the developers saidl: “Delivering high-quality housing presents the opportunity to provide accommodation for workers in the surrounding area and increased spend in the local area could help support local shops, services and facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad