Mansfield dog rescue charity seeks sponsored support for 'vital' survival

An independent dog rescue charity located on the outskirts of Mansfield is in “desperate need” of sponsorship support to help finance monthly overhead costs.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

After years of running rescue operations, Doggy Dens Rescue officially secured charity status earlier this year.

Denise said: “Creating a business plan for the rescue back up kennels seemed the sensible way forward, and now we are left with the figures.

Founder Denise Hardwick, pictured with kennel manager Jade Sheldon, on a rescue mission with newborn strays.Founder Denise Hardwick, pictured with kennel manager Jade Sheldon, on a rescue mission with newborn strays.
Founder Denise Hardwick, pictured with kennel manager Jade Sheldon, on a rescue mission with newborn strays.
“So with the overhead costs calculated, we are totalled at £4453.12.

“This includes staff wages, dog food – worked on current situation, 15 dogs – cleaning products, and supplements.”

In response to the costs, the team have set up a monthly sponsorship opportunity where supporters can become ‘buddies’ of the charity.

Supporters can set up a standing order using the bank details as provided by Doggy Dens UK Rescue.Supporters can set up a standing order using the bank details as provided by Doggy Dens UK Rescue.
Supporters can set up a standing order using the bank details as provided by Doggy Dens UK Rescue.
The fee is currently set at £25 a month, but any monetary donation is appreciated and will contribute to monthly overhead costs.

To find out more about the charity, its work and the dogs in its care, visit fb.com/groups/858365078241660

Denise said: “Doggy Dens Buddies is something we really have to try to obtain to be able to continue our work.

“I really hate asking for funds but unfortunately at the moment we have kennels full and committed overheads to fulfil. We are in desperate need.”

The buddy scheme currently has 22 sign ups which Denise said is “fabulous” but more more support is vital for the charity’s continuation.

In exchange for your generous sponsorship, supporters are eligible for merchandise giveaways, newsletters and regular ‘pup’dates from the kennels.

Related topics:MansfieldCuckney