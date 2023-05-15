Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

After years of running rescue operations, Doggy Dens Rescue has been officially issued charity status, opening up doors for further funding and community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Denise said: “It has taken a long time and it is hard work.

Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon and Doggy Dens' volunteers.

“Anyone who has put in for a charity knows how hard work it is to get that charity number.

“We filed it and 24 hours later, we were told we must register as a charity by the charity commission, which is an understatement really as help is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are running on volunteers and voluntary donations, but we need some big funding streams to carry on the work we are doing.

“The next stage is to go out locally and get some support from the wider community and local businesses, who may be interested in supporting the work we do here, so that we can continue it.”

Charity origins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds to transform old stables at the Rex Pet Hotel site, providing a safe sanctuary for rescued dogs to be rehabilitated before being rehomed.

Doggy Dens Rescue rehomes dogs across the UK, with dogs of all breeds, ages and backstories in desperate need of adoption.

The team works in partnership with Ivana Miseva and Marija Janakievska, part of Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.

In Macedonia it is estimated that there is a population of one million street dogs, which is why both groups work to not only rescue dogs, but issue neutering and spaying projects to alleviate the strays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How you can help

There are various ways to support Doggy Dens’ with their rescue and rehoming efforts, whether that is applying to adopt a dog or volunteering your time to help walk, play with and care for the rescue dogs.

Denise said the team “needs all hands on deck” – especially over the holiday season.