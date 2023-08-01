In photos: Hundreds flock to annual Robin Hood festival for summer fun in Sherwood Forest
Hundreds flocked to Sherwood Forest for summer fun at the annual Robin Hood festival – and even the rain did not keep visitors away from forest festivities.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
This year’s event – the which marks the forest’s 37th festival – will take place over 14 days, across five weekends.
With spectacular arena shows, outdoor cinema, re-enactments, comedy, magic, music and much more planned.
For more information about upcoming events planned for summer, see visitsherwood.co.uk/home/robin-hood-festival-2023/
Here are 11 photos from Sherwood Forest festival fun this summer, with lots more to come…
