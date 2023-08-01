News you can trust since 1952
In photos: Hundreds flock to annual Robin Hood festival for summer fun in Sherwood Forest

Hundreds flocked to Sherwood Forest for summer fun at the annual Robin Hood festival – and even the rain did not keep visitors away from forest festivities.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:39 BST

This year’s event – the which marks the forest’s 37th festival – will take place over 14 days, across five weekends.

With spectacular arena shows, outdoor cinema, re-enactments, comedy, magic, music and much more planned.

For more information about upcoming events planned for summer, see visitsherwood.co.uk/home/robin-hood-festival-2023/

Here are 11 photos from Sherwood Forest festival fun this summer, with lots more to come…

Children settle down to watch Disney's Robin Hood at Sherwood Forest on Saturday, July 29.

1. Film time

Children settle down to watch Disney's Robin Hood at Sherwood Forest on Saturday, July 29. Photo: Tammy Herd

Friar Tuck shares a joke with two young visitors to Sherwood Forest on Sunday, July 30.

2. Friar Tuck

Friar Tuck shares a joke with two young visitors to Sherwood Forest on Sunday, July 30. Photo: Mark Powell

Photo taken at the Harry Potter summer screening.

3. Harry Potter screening

Photo taken at the Harry Potter summer screening. Photo: Tammy Herd

Little John is tracked down by visitors playing Hunt the Outlaw at Sherwood Forest on Sunday, July 30.

4. Little John

Little John is tracked down by visitors playing Hunt the Outlaw at Sherwood Forest on Sunday, July 30. Photo: Mark Powell

