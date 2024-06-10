Mansfield dog park to host charity day for John Eastwood Hospice
On All Pawz, a professional pet services company based in Mansfield Woodhouse, will be organising a charity fun dog show.
The event will be judged by The Deputy Mayor of Mansfield, Coun Craig Whitby.
There will be prizes and rosettes for the winner and runner-up of each class.
The event will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 11am to 5pm at On All Pawz Private Dog Park, located at Racecourse Park, Epsom Street, Mansfield. You can find the exact location on Google Maps https://maps.app.goo.gl/pbrSfNpoqz1yTAzN7?g_st=ic
The entry fee will be £1.50 per dog per class, or you can enter the same dog into five classes for £5.
All entries can be made on the day (preferably with cash to help boost funds on the day).
All entry costs will be donated to The John Eastwood Hospice, as confirmed by the staff at On All Pawz.
The first class will commence at 12pm.
Additionally, there will be a ball pit, sand pit, paddling pool, photo booth, and agility equipment (for dogs only) available for visiting dogs.
Various stalls will also be present, offering food and drink, natural dog treats, dog food, and more. There are still available spaces for businesses interested in a stall. For more information, readers can contact [email protected]
Visitors are encouraged to connect with other dog owners, support a local charity and business, and consider booking the field for future use.
