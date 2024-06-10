Security advice issued to help prevent allotment crime across Nottinghamshire this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green-fingered residents across the county are urged to be on their guard against allotment crime as the summer months approach.

Nottinghamshire Police is issuing a range of crime prevention advice for plot holders to help deter instances of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and theft as allotment sites become active.

The use of high-value equipment in gardens and allotments during summer is tempting to a seasonal offender, so as the warmer months approach, Nottinghamshire Police’s crime prevention officers are encouraging allotment plot holders to help protect their property from opportunistic thieves.

In previous years, crime prevention and neighbourhood policing officers have visited allotments where issues have been identified and provided support, with further engagement set to be carried out in at-risk and affected areas.

Nottinghamshire Police has unveiled guidance for allotments this summer.

Allotment holders should always report an incident as soon as possible so that all agencies involved in the reduction of crime and disorder are aware of the scale of any problems being experienced on allotments and policing resources can be allocated appropriately.

To best assist the police following an incident, please include location information, such as landmarks, a phone’s GPS location, or What3words app coordinates for rural areas.

Photos, dash cam video, and as much detail as possible about what you have seen and heard are also useful to develop an investigation, such as descriptions of anyone or vehicles – including make, model, colour, number plate registration, and direction of travel.

For more details on how to keep your allotment safe this summer, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news/nottinghamshire/news/news/2024/june/allotment-crime/

Crime prevention officer Yvonne Pickersgill said: “As weather throughout the UK reaches higher temperatures and the lighter nights are among us the window to commit crime increases.

“Allotments can be the target of criminals when valuable tools and equipment are left unattended and on display with plots in secluded areas not overlooked by residential properties.

“We would like our horticultural communities to come together and share information and best practice amongst allotment users.

