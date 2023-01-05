Gordon Bruce Watson, aged 83 – known to family and friends as Bruce – and 80-year-old Elizabeth Watson, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Mr Watson was a haulage contractor for many years until he retired 22 years ago, while Mrs Watson worked at a solicitor's office as a receptionist.

The couple have two children, a son and daughter, three grandsons, one great-granddaughter and a great-grandson on the way.

Mr Watson lived in Oxton and joined the Sherwood Foresters Regiment in 1958, travelling to Malaya and Singapore before being posted to Belfast where the couple met.

Their first date was dancing and they started seeing each other as much as possible, getting engaged in September 1962 and marrying at Holy Cross Church, Belfast, on December 27, 1962.

Mrs Watson said “The secret to a happy marriage is loving being together and sharing everything, enjoying holidays and simply doing everything together.

“We have always enjoyed travelling and have been to many places in the world and in later life we both discovered a love of cruising.

“We also love spending time with our family and have had many happy occasions over the years and have lots of happy memories.”

The couple marked their anniversary with a family gathering at their Mansfield home.

Mrs Watson said she loves playing badminton, swimming, walking and going to the gym and is a member of Bannatyne Health Club and Spa.

She said: “We love dancing – and we also enjoy spending time in our garden as we are both passionate about gardening.”