Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants and takeaways – and even a golf club and music venue across Mansfield and Ashfield.

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning “urgent improvement necessary”, through to five, “very good”.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, although one was rated just two, meaning “some improvement is necessary”.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; three, “satisfactory”; and four, “good”.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

Sherwood Forest Golf Club Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eaking Road, Mansfield, was awarded a rating of four, good, after assessment on November 15.

Vale Hotel Vale Hotel, Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, was given a good, four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 2.

Jade Cottage Jade Cottage, Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, was awarded a very good, five-out-of-five rating, following an inspection on November 22.

Rio's Takeaway Rio's Takeaway, Westfield Lane, Mansfield, was given a score of five on November 22.