Letter: 'A huge thank you to the community for all the support this Christmas', writes Rhubarb Farm
A huge thank you to everybody who has donated to our charity this Christmas – including Chad readers for your continued support.
Thank you to the following people for all your help and support over the last few weeks.
Matt Gibbs and Carrie Clements from Tarmac for their donation of Rhu-Baby items.
Massive thanks to Ben and Molly Haye of Natural Doggy Treats for their generous donation of food which will be redistributed in the Bolsover District and Rhu-Baby items.
We understand times are tough right now and to help with the extra pressure of Christmas we have lots of quality baby products at Rhu-Baby and items for an amount that is affordable to you.
Thank you Victoria Brooks, food champion at Morrisons, Worksop for organising ‘Pick up Packs’ within store that customers can pay for at checkout.
And thank you to all the customers at Morrisons for your support with this.
Victoria organised for us to be on a Giving Tree within Morrisons at Worksop.
One hundred per cent of the collection will come to Rhubarb Farm for the food hubs. Helping so many in our community at this difficult time.
A huge donation of ambient food that helps us pay it forward by distributing it out on our essential service of food hubs within local communities run by our food Champion Melanie.
We would like to show our gratitude to Charlotte Jones, Warehouse Enablement and Engagement Lead at Frasers Group for your continued support and contributions to the work we do here at Rhubarb Farm.
Thank you Dave Wheatcroft – who organised a cycling fundraiser outside Brands Max in Shirebrook in collaboration with Evans Cycles and raised a huge £1,000 for Rhubarb Farm.
Thank you to Greencore, Manton Wood for your continued support of delivering sandwiches and a special hamper for us this Christmas.
And a huge thanks to David Hadfield – head of engineering – for delivering these.
Thanks to Aldi of Clowne and Shirebrook for their continued support of surplus food and stock.
And thank you Next.com and Boots UK for your donations of new baby products and essential items for our Rhu-Baby pop up shops.
As you can see – it is a team effort.
Thank you everyone for your time, support and generosity.
Rhubarb Farm
Hardwick Street, Langwith