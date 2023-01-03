Thank you to the following people for all your help and support over the last few weeks.

Matt Gibbs and Carrie Clements from Tarmac for their donation of Rhu-Baby items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Massive thanks to Ben and Molly Haye of Natural Doggy Treats for their generous donation of food which will be redistributed in the Bolsover District and Rhu-Baby items.

We would like to show our gratitude to Charlotte Jones, Warehouse Enablement and Engagement Lead at Frasers Group for their continued support and contributions to the work we do here at Rhubarb Farm.

We understand times are tough right now and to help with the extra pressure of Christmas we have lots of quality baby products at Rhu-Baby and items for an amount that is affordable to you.

Thank you Victoria Brooks, food champion at Morrisons, Worksop for organising ‘Pick up Packs’ within store that customers can pay for at checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And thank you to all the customers at Morrisons for your support with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community Christmas.

Victoria organised for us to be on a Giving Tree within Morrisons at Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hundred per cent of the collection will come to Rhubarb Farm for the food hubs. Helping so many in our community at this difficult time.

A huge donation of ambient food that helps us pay it forward by distributing it out on our essential service of food hubs within local communities run by our food Champion Melanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would like to show our gratitude to Charlotte Jones, Warehouse Enablement and Engagement Lead at Frasers Group for your continued support and contributions to the work we do here at Rhubarb Farm.

Thank you Dave Wheatcroft – who organised a cycling fundraiser outside Brands Max in Shirebrook in collaboration with Evans Cycles and raised a huge £1,000 for Rhubarb Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to Greencore, Manton Wood for your continued support of delivering sandwiches and a special hamper for us this Christmas.

And a huge thanks to David Hadfield – head of engineering – for delivering these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Aldi of Clowne and Shirebrook for their continued support of surplus food and stock.

And thank you Next.com and Boots UK for your donations of new baby products and essential items for our Rhu-Baby pop up shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you can see – it is a team effort.

Thank you everyone for your time, support and generosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhubarb Farm