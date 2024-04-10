Mansfield councillor resigns from seat with 'immediate effect' due to 'personal reasons'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Ben Brown, Mansfield councillor for the West Bank ward on Mansfield Council, has decided to resign from his seat with immediate effect.

Coun Andre Camilleri, Conservative group leader, said: “He has been a great asset to the Conservatives on the district council, holding the executive to account and standing up for his residents in the West Bank area for the past year.

“We will miss his enthusiasm, ideas and wise words among many other attributes.”

Coun Camilleri said Mr Brown had decided to resign for “personal reasons” outside of politics and has asked for respect of his privacy at this time.

He added: “It’s a mark of the person that he has decided to vacate his seat without delay to allow for a new councillor to be elected who would be able to commit their work and time to enhancing the lives of the residents of West Bank ward.”

Mr Brown, who has lived in Mansfield all his life, won his seat in the Mansfield Council elections of May 2023.

The solicitor said he wanted to stand up for the town and make it a better place for its residents.

Since being elected, Mr Brown has been outspoken against the Labour-run district council, and hit out over council cuts, potholes and vandalism.

Coun Camilleri thanked the former councillor for his passion and impactful run.

He said: “He definitely made an impact both on our local party, social media, in the town and at Mansfield District Council... and he will be missed.”