Specialist Admiral Nurse appointed to support families with dementia

Georgina Goulding has joined the Trust’s Dementia Specialist team to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia across its three hospital sites – King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community.

Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses that are continually supported and developed by Dementia UK. They are there for families with dementia when needed most; providing health advice, compassionate emotional and psychological support, and improving the quality of life for everyone involved.

Georgina will also work to improve awareness and knowledge among hospital trust colleagues for when they are caring for people who are living with dementia.

Admiral Nurse Georgina Goulding

The Dementia Specialist Team already comprises a Specialist Dementia Nurse, Adele Bonsall and Dementia Support Worker, Carol Hatton, who strive to provide excellent dementia care at Sherwood Forest Hospitals. The team aims to embed a culture of dementia care that puts the person and their loved ones at the forefront, as well as supporting and educating staff to enhance dementia care.

Georgina said: “Dementia can be devastating for everyone affected, and too often, families are left struggling with the constant challenges that come with the condition.

“I became an Admiral Nurse because I want to make a real difference to families with dementia and help my fellow colleagues become more confident in caring for people living with dementia.”

Dementia is an umbrella term for a range of progressive conditions that affect a person’s ability to remember, think and speak. It can affect a person at any age but it’s more common in people over the age of 65.

One in two of us will be affected by dementia – either through caring for a loved one with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. It is a huge and growing health crisis.

Phil Bolton, Chief Nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are delighted to be working with Dementia UK to introduce this new role that will increase support for people living with dementia, their families and those caring for them. We are pleased to welcome Georgina to the team and look forward to the positive differences she will make.”

Admiral Nurses were named by the family of Joseph Levy CBE BEM, who founded the charity Dementia UK. Joseph had vascular dementia and was known affectionately as “Admiral Joe” because of his love of sailing.

Phil Hall, Academy Lead Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “The last few years have placed increasing pressure on local services that support families with dementia. This has left many families unable to cope with no one to turn to for support.

“This is why we are so pleased to be working with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to provide this vital service. We know Admiral Nurses are a lifeline to families facing dementia.”

If you or your loved one is a Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ patient living with dementia and needs support, you can contact the team at [email protected].