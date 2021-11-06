Mansfield District Council has identified 166 private rental properties breaching new government laws.

The authority has been contacting landlords who do not meet the new ‘Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards’ after being awarded £90,000 to enforce the new rules.Since April last year, all rental property must have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) at level A to E.

Any ranked F or G must make energy efficiency improvements, unless exempt, or face court and a fine of up to £5,000. Measures to improve energy efficiency include loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and double glazing.Coun Marion Bradshaw, Portfolio Holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "Most private landlords meet these standards and do a good job at looking after their tenants."However there are always a few who rent out properties that are cold, draughty and expensive to heat. Often these are older housing stock rented out to low income or vulnerable households.

"Although we have identified 166 private properties that breach the new regulations, we suspect the number is much higher and encourage tenants to contact us if they feel their home does not meet the new standards."We prefer to work with landlords to improve standards rather than wave a big stick at them, however, enforcement action is an option.”

Mansfield District Council is among 59 local authorities awarded funding by the Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to enforce the new law. It means the council has been able to take on two enforcement officers and administration support. The project runs until the end of March, 2022

Enforcement action is supported by the Midlands Energy Hub, a BEIS-funded agency that works with local authorities to deliver the government's Net Zero Strategy.Michael Gallagher head of the Hub, said: “Through improving the quality of housing stock, the whole project looks to target over 95,000 of the worst-performing private rented homes with the ultimate aim of tackling fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions produced by the domestic housing sector.”

Tenantsin rental properties without an EPC or certificate with the rating A to E on EPC rankings, can contact the council for advice. Email [email protected] or telephone 01623 463212.