Kerry-Ann Bellamy, who writes Our Life Loving Lucas on Facebook, about her family’s life with her youngest son Lucas, was honoured at the Bloody Awesome Parents awards.

The awards, founded by Bringing Us Together and My Family Our Needs organisations, celebrate people blogging about special educational needs and disability.

Kerry-Ann, aged 31, was honoured for the ‘huge impact’ she has had on the Down’s syndrome community and her ‘amazing work’ raising awareness.

Kerry Bellamy with her BAPS award

She started her blog following the birth of Lucas, now aged 19 monthsd. It describes the ups and downs of life with Lucas and her family which includes eight-year-old daughter Robyn, son Harry, five, and husband Scott, 34.

Kerry-Ann, who lives on Kirkby Road, said "We didn’t know Lucas had it, we only found out later when he was born in the middle of lockdown.

“There’d been nothing picked up on scans, so it was quite difficult at the time. You go through a grieving process, you don’t expect that.

“The point of the blog was to showcase our family life with Lucas. I wanted people to see the good and the bad. It isn’t easy sometimes it can be really hard, I think it’s important to share that.

Little Lucas who is 19 months old pictured recently in his Halloween costume

“It can also be amazing, most days are brilliant and Lucas is a loving and very happy child who brings lots of joy to our family. Sharing the whole experience has been so therapeutic for me and hopefully help others.”

Lucas is also an ambassador for Down’s syndrome through the Making Chromosomes Count organisation.

Kerry-Ann said: “Because of Lucas we’re part of a whole other community, we’ve made many friends and have so much positivity and support around us.

Kerry and Scott Bellamy at the awards

“The Nottingham Down Syndrome Support Group, where Lucas meets other babies and I meet other mums, is brilliant.”

Kerry-Ann received her award from Gavin & Stacey star Mathew Horne.

She said: “He interviewed me and I was a bit embarrassed, but it was a thrill to get the award, and an amazing night.”

Mathew said: “It’s fantastic to celebrate those parents and organisations who share their stories and experiences to help others in similar situations.”

The winners on stage at the BAPS awards in Leicester