Police said the man had withdrawn money from a bank on Queen Street when a group of men started shouting at him – before pushing him, against his will, to the top of the road.

One of the men is said to have then approached the victim from behind and pulled the bag over his head, before the men ran off with the bag and contents, including the cash.

Three men, aged 33, 34 and 39, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident. which happened on Saturday, October 30, at about 11.15am.

The incident happened on Queen Street in Mansfield town centre.

Two of the men were arrested on nearby Rosemary Street, where officers also recovered a quantity of what is thought to be mamba, and the 34-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is absolutely appalling to hear these reports of this opportunist robbery where a double-amputee was subject to this behaviour.

“Everyone in Nottinghamshire should feel safe and respected, no matter their background or circumstances, and our officers are committed to protecting people from harm.

“We take incidents like this extremely seriously.

“Officers arrested three men before the end of that same day and are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 315 of October 30, 2021.