News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Mansfield Council reaches milestone in pilot scheme installing child safety devices

Mansfield Council has reached its 300th referral for installing child safety equipment in homes to reduce the number of accidents involving young children.
By John Smith
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

The authority funds the initiative and has operated the pilot scheme since 2017.

Housing officers work with children centres throughout the district whose staff have been trained to carry out assessments in the homes of families they are working with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Referrals can also be made by the council’s housing team or a social worker. If suitable, a risk assessment and eligibility check are carried out.

Council teams have now reached 300 referrals for installing child safety equipmentCouncil teams have now reached 300 referrals for installing child safety equipment
Council teams have now reached 300 referrals for installing child safety equipment
Most Popular

The scheme targets vulnerable low-income families with young children to offer them free home safety equipment, such as stairgates, cupboard locks, window restrictors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and bath mats.

Equipment is fitted free of charge, subject to a home assessment.

Read More
First stop reached for Destination Mansfield

Coun Anne Callaghan, council portfolio holder for housing, said: “I am thrilled to see this pilot scheme, the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire, going from strength to strength.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unintentional injuries in and around the home are a significant cause of death among children under five years in England.

“One unintentional injury is one too many, so we have taken the initiative to tackle the root cause of the issue and work with our residents to get the equipment installed in the home, where young children spend most of their time.

“By installing the equipment, we hope to reduce the number of incidents and ensure children in Mansfield are safe within their home.”

The National Child and Maternal Health Intelligence Network recommend child safety interventions prioritise reducing five causes of unintentional injuries among the under-fives, including choking, suffocation and strangulation, falls, poisoning, burns and drowning.

Related topics:Anne CallaghanNottinghamshireMansfieldEngland