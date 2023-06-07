Mansfield Council reaches milestone in pilot scheme installing child safety devices

The authority funds the initiative and has operated the pilot scheme since 2017.

Housing officers work with children centres throughout the district whose staff have been trained to carry out assessments in the homes of families they are working with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referrals can also be made by the council’s housing team or a social worker. If suitable, a risk assessment and eligibility check are carried out.

Council teams have now reached 300 referrals for installing child safety equipment

The scheme targets vulnerable low-income families with young children to offer them free home safety equipment, such as stairgates, cupboard locks, window restrictors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and bath mats.

Equipment is fitted free of charge, subject to a home assessment.

Coun Anne Callaghan, council portfolio holder for housing, said: “I am thrilled to see this pilot scheme, the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire, going from strength to strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unintentional injuries in and around the home are a significant cause of death among children under five years in England.

“One unintentional injury is one too many, so we have taken the initiative to tackle the root cause of the issue and work with our residents to get the equipment installed in the home, where young children spend most of their time.

“By installing the equipment, we hope to reduce the number of incidents and ensure children in Mansfield are safe within their home.”