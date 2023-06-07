Olivia Cotterill Wilson, aged 22, and 23-year-old Isabel Walton have worked at AW Lymn – The Family Funeral Service for a combined 11 years, helping families and working towards their British Institute of Embalming examinations.

For three years, the pair have been attending classes in Telford, Shropshire, studying for five theory exams, one non-autopsy and one autopsy practical exam.

The studying has been completed on a part-time basis, while the pair have been working in their full-time roles in embalming.

Olivia Cotterill Wilson MBIE, 22, senior embalmer, and Isabel Walton MBIE, 23, embalmer.

The final practical examination was held at AW Lymn’s Robin Hood House, where Olivia and Isabel, who work at the firm’s Nottingham branch, passed with flying colours.

Olivia, who grew up in Mansfield, said: “We were both thrilled when we passed our theory exams, they were very challenging. When we plucked up the courage to take our practical, and then passed, we were over the moon. It was such a relief that after four years, we passed.

“Being a part of the BIE means a lot to us. It’s a highly respected organisation that recognises the need for the job we do.”

Olivia Cotterill Wilson and Isabel Walton.

AW Lymn, which is rooted in more than 116 years of local history, was proud to see the young duo honoured at the BIE Annual Conference in Harrogate, where they received their certificates and celebrated their achievements.

Jackie Lymn Rose, AW Lymn company director, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Olivia and Izzy, who are a huge credit to our next generation of embalmers.

“They have worked tirelessly to gain their qualifications and we now have a team of 10 qualified embalmers. We pride ourselves on continually investing in our team, supporting passions and creating an inclusive environment for everyone to grow within.

“It is important companies in the funeral industry look to inspire young people, particularly females, to enter these jobs. Olivia and Izzy have proved the importance of working hard to upskill and progress even further in their careers at such a young age.”

