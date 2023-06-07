First stop reached for Destination Mansfield as part of £12.3m Towns Fund project

Destination Mansfield is one of the projects to benefit from Mansfield Council's £12.3m Towns Fund allocation and aims to deliver a new place shaping strategy to promote Mansfield as a great area to live, work and visit.

Following a series of public consultations, work has now begun on drafting the strategy.

The main drive of Destination Mansfield is to devise the most effective ways to promote and present the district with the result that it will nurture confidence and pride in its communities, stimulate interest and demand for housing, schools and jobs, encourage more visitors and support successful business activity.

Work is underway on a major new strategy for Mansfield town centre. Photo: Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

As well as being a standalone project, it will also draw direction from and bolster current flagship council strategies focused on growth, aspiration, wellbeing and place.

Equally, it will support the Mansfield Place Board and its partners drive forward its ambitious agenda for the district.

Coun Stuart Richardson, council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: "We would like to thank everyone for taking the time to respond to the surveys and focus groups and various other engagement activities.

“Their contributions have been central to how we develop this strategy and take it forward.

“It was enlightening to hear how local people, partners and businesses perceive their area – in both good and bad ways – and we will be using this information to guide this important new vision for Mansfield.

“There were many positive sentiments from those who took part about the people of Mansfield being proud, resilient and honest, and that community was important.

“What was also obvious was an appetite for change and improvement.

“People want a better quality of life along with more aspirational opportunities for employment and learning.

“Improving and revitalising the town centre was another must that came through strongly, along with ensuring cleaner and safer neighbourhoods.

“There is still a lot of work to be done but these consultations have been a productive first step to overcoming some of the long-standing challenges faced in this district.”

Arch Communications has been selected to work with the council to create the strategy following a series of public consultation and engagement exercises.

Destination Mansfield has received £500,000 from the council’s Town’s Fund award from the Government.

The £715,000 project is also being funded by the council.

The other projects receiving a share of the £12.3m are: