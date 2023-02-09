Ashfield MP supports return of the death penalty as it has a '100 per cent success rate'

When asked if he would support the return of the death penalty he told the magazine: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed. You know that, don’t you? 100 per cent success rate.

"Now I’d be very careful on that one because you’ll get the certain groups saying: “You can never prove it.” Well, you can prove it if they have videoed it and are on camera – like the Lee Rigby killers. I mean: they should have gone, same week. I don’t want to pay for these people.’

He also spoke of his own experiences with crime having received ‘a couple of death threats’ which are being investigated by the police, and an attempt at blackmail, too.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was interviewed by The Spectator magazine

He said: “I don’t know what they’re blackmailing me over, I just passed it straight to the police.”

He also spoke to the magazine about his upbringing and his experience, he said: “There is nowhere more deprived than the street I was brought up on. All the social problems we’ve got – I’ve lived through them and helped people with them.”

Earlier this week Mr Anderson was announced as the Conservative Party's new deputy chairman after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his top team.