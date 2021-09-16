Mansfield-based All Things Decor has created a glitzy and glamorous backdrop for the programme’s promotions set this year.

The popular dancing show, which features a sparkling array of celebrities and dancers, returns to our screens on BBC One on Saturday, September 18, at 7.45pm.

Datsa Gaile, All Things Decor founder and chief executive officer, said it was a ‘huge privilege’ to create a sequin wall for the Strictly production team.

Not only did the star-studded line up strike up their best poses for the sparkling group snap, they all showcased their glitz and glamour for individual shots taken in front of the jazzy backdrop.

The firm hit the headlines after TV celebrity and reality star Gemma Collins had the firm design her the world's first ever sequin swimming pool.

Datsa also created Amanda Holden’s sequin wall in her 'Britain's Got Talent' dressing room and was also involved with the Miss England stage which was donned a huge sequin England flag.

The businesswoman, who hails from Latvia, came to England in 2004 to find a new life for herself and her two sons.

Some of the celebrities set to star on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Her enterprise and story of personal achievement led her and her team to win the independent business of the year and overall business of the year at the Chad’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

Lorna Litchfield, All Things Decor spokeswoman, said: “Strictly were really impressed by how quick the walls were erected by the 'All Things Decor' team. The production team was really helpful and professional too.

“The production management team have also asked us to help out with future celebrity TV events, so watch this space!”

A glamorous sparkling backdrop for the show created by All Things Decor.

Datsa said: “Our clients are look for impact and creative innovation. Keep your eyes peeled for the shimmering array of sequins about to explode onto your television.”

All Things Decor, on Maun Close, is the sole distributor of SolaAir Sequin Walls in the UK. The product uses innovative reflective technology with sequin panels.

For more information see solaairsequinwalls.co.uk