For the Founder and CEO of ‘All Things Decor' Datsa Gaile, the sparkling event will mark a particularly personal journey.

Datsa came to England back in 2004 from Latvia seeking a better life for herself and her two sons.

Her initial investment of £1.50 when she created a 'light up bow' box has now turned into an impressive six-figure sum, and her Facebook/Instagram followers have increased tenfold.

Datsa Gaile of All Things Decor

Datsa has also attracted the attention of a number of celebrities who have endorsed her skills and products.

TV celebrity and reality star Gemma Collins is amongst her fans after she designed her the world's first ever sequin swimming pool. Datsa also created Amanda Holden’s sequin wall in her 'Britain's Got Talent' dressing room.

Datsa’s inspiring 'rags to riches' story of personal achievement, led her and her team to be the only company to win both the Chad (Mansfield) Business and Independent Retailer of the year awards 2019.

Lorna Litchfield a spokesperson for All Things Decor's PR & Marketing Team said: "The public are very welcome to come along to share in a glitzy and glamorous celebration of Datsa's fantastic success."

Datsa will celebrate her success with a grand opening on Sunday, September 5. The opening is being held at 10am, at Maun Close, Mansfield. (NG18 5GY.)

The Chad Business Excellence Awards 2021 are set to take place later this year at Portland College.