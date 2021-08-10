Award winning 'All Things Decor' helped the former The Only Way is Essex star Gemma create what she hopes is the world’s first bejewelled swimming pool.

Gemma, who has recently been seen in the media posing in her pool following recent weight loss, wanted to bring a touch of the Mediterranean to her home.

All Things Decor created a lavish display of silver and blue sequins around the pool, which also displays her initials GC on one side.

Gemma Collins pictured in her pool

Gemma said: "I had this thought, I need a sequin swimming pool (#gcstyle). I can’t thank All Things Decor enough for making my dream a reality and it’s the only one in the world.

"Within twelve hours they were here in full force.They turn something from being average to incredible. The quality is the best and I definitely give this company the GC approval stamp.”

The Mansfield company is an exclusive distributor for SolarAir Sequin Walls, which are used to create unique, eye-catching interiors for the entertainment industry, events companies, interior design and external signs.

Gemma Collins' All Things Decor sequinised swimming pool

Datsa Gaile, the founder and CEO, said” “Our customers are looking for impact and creative innovation and that's what we give them.

“We receive feedback daily from business owners saying our products have transformed their business and are prospering in their transformed environment, which in turn creates happy returning customers.”

Never one to shy away from a bold fashion statement, Gemma is now calling it "Costa Del GC.”