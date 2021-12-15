Mansfield college salon hosts Christmas charity fundraising day for hospice

The doors to the salon were opened to the public to enjoy the festivities and treatments performed by hairdressing and beauty therapy students.

A total of £412 was raised through ticket sales and raffle entries for the John Eastwood Hospice Trust in Sutton. Guests paid a £5 fee to enjoy either blow-dried or curled hair styles, file and polish or a whole new make-up look.

A bumper selection of prizes were also raffled off to guests which included more than £100 worth of Revive hair and beauty treatments, Mansfield Town FC match tickets, Nottingham Panthers ice hockey match tickets, lunch and dinner vouchers for the college’s Refined restaurant, Cannon Hall Farm tickets, and a Blooming Wonderful flower bouquet.

Revive staff Jessica Pell and Lesley Baggaley with the raffle prizes

Guest Alicia Rhodes, who won two prizes in the raffle, said: “I come here quite regularly with my mum for treatments and meals at the restaurant.

“We’ve had a lovely day with mince pies and drinks and I’ve won two wonderful prizes with the flowers and gift vouchers.”

Sarah Morley, head of hairdressing, beauty therapy, sport and public services, said: “I’m so very proud of all of our staff and students who organised and got involved in the Christmas fundraiser."