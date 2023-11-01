Chad readers have shared their thoughts on the American XL bully dog ban, as the government plans to make owning the breed a “criminal offence”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the BBC, starting from February 1, 2024, owning one of these dogs in England and Wales will constitute a criminal offence unless owners have successfully applied for an exemption.

Owners will have a more extended deadline to ensure their dogs are neutered and microchipped, the report added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

XL Bully.

Guidelines also state that as from December 31, 2023, it will be “unlawful to sell, abandon, breed, or give away” an American bully XL.

These dogs must also be on a lead and wear a muzzle in public.

Your Chad asked readers – at www.fb.com/mansfieldchad – what they thought to the announcement, as dozens reacted to the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on Facebook, Sue Horden from Mansfield said the news was “sad” and that responsibility was down to the owners.

Rachel Chaplin, from Mansfield Woodhouse, agreed with putting the blame on “bad owners” and not on the breed.

She said: “Ridiculous. Ban bad owners.”

Chris Kenzie said it was an “absolutely cruel and ridiculous” move.

Julie Roberts was “saddened” by the announcement.

She said: “It is just idiot owners spoiling it for good owners and good dogs – who have had the chance to be treated and trained properly.”

Others felt differently about the ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Hedley said the ban would "not make a difference” as “there are plenty of banned breeds being bred and owned” across the UK.

John Wilson added: “You might say it is the owners and I had said this but the fact his how would you feel if your dog killed a child or an adult?

“So many have died as a result of these dogs. We can't keep letting it happen. I think they must wear a muzzle in public.”

For dogs under the age of one as of January 31, 2024, neutering must be completed by the end of the following year, on December 31.