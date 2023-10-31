Crown court for three Mansfield men after pub fight left victim with a fractured skull

Three Mansfield men who took part in a violent town centre pub fight which left one victim with a fractured skull will be sentenced at the crown court.

Kyle and Corie Pridmore and Colin Gardiol got involved in an altercation at the Market Inn with another group of males on December 17, last year, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

Kyle Pridmore pushed one man to the ground causing a fracture from the base of his skull to the top.

Fluid from his brain leaked from his ears and he spent five nights in hospital, losing his senses of taste and smell, Mr Sail told the court.

Gardiol, 49, of Radbourne Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted affray, Kyle Pridmore, 25, of Northfield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted common assault of an emergency worker, inflicting grievous bodily harm, and affray, and Corie Pridmore, 27, of Hibbert Road, Mansfield, admitted affray.

"It was a serious affray involving town centre violence at night," Mr Sail added.

All three will be entitled to credit for their early guilty pleas, the court heard.

None of the defendants had legal representation and they were advised to contact solicitors before their next appearance.

They were granted unconditional bail and committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on January 3.