Mansfield Cats Protection to host 'bric a brac and book sale' this May
A bric-a-brac and book sale will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 12-3pm, at Cats Protection, Mansfield Road, Warsop.
Jane Holt, adoption centre manager, said: “'Come and grab a bargain to help vital funds for the cats in our care, it’s a busy time of year, the centre is full to capacity with cats looking for new homes – as well as our maternity unit bursting with kittens.”
The Mansfield Cats Protection is a feline rescue charity that has been operating from its Mansfield base for over two decades since opening in 1996.
Despite being busier than ever, the team is always happy to make time for community events, raising funds and awareness for the branch in the process.
The charity is managed by a team of passionate cat lovers who aim to improve the lives of cats and kittens in Mansfield.
They work tirelessly to find loving new homes for the cats in their care, provide support with neutering, help with lost and found cats, and educate the Mansfield community about cat welfare and care.
To view cats available for adoption, visit www.cats.org.uk/mansfield
If you're interested in adopting a particular cat, you can enquire via the cat's listing.
For general enquiries about the adoption process or your suitability, contact the branch on 01623 845 846 or email [email protected]