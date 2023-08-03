News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Mansfield cat rescue charity hails support for 'pledge to go over the ledge' fundraiser

The Mansfield branch of a UK cat rescue charity has pledged support for an epic abseiling fundraiser with big hearted cat-lovers invited to take a “pledge to go over the ledge” in aid of cats in need.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

Cat-loving thrill-seekers are invited to take part in a abseil to raise money for felines in need across the country.

Cat welfare charity Cats Protection is organising the abseil off Millers Dale Bridge on the Monsal Trail in the Peak District next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers say “nerves of steel” will be required for the 75-feet descent over the River Wye.

Meet the Cats Protection Mansfield Adoption Centre team.Meet the Cats Protection Mansfield Adoption Centre team.
Meet the Cats Protection Mansfield Adoption Centre team.
Most Popular
Read More
Green light for 40 new 'affordable homes' in Church Warsop

Jane Holt, Mansfield adoption centre manager, has pledged the team’s support.

She said: “We are so extraordinarily busy at the minute, but carry on doing our best. Unfortunately, we are struggling with the price of food and vets bills constantly going up.

“We do rely on the generosity of the public for support. Thanks to amazing people taking part in events like the Peak Abseil, we can carry on being there for as many cats and kittens as we can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funds raised will support Cats Protection centres such as in Mansfield, where unwanted cats and kittens are taken in, cared for and prepared for a new life with their adopted families.

Limited places are available for the abseil, which takes place on Sunday, September 17 – see cats.org.uk/peakdistrictabseil

Lisa Hunt, of Cats Protection’s East Midlands fundraising hub, said: “We wanted to give people the chance to do something memorable and abseiling off Millers Dale Bridge is definitely going to be a once in a lifetime experience. Raising money for needy cats just makes the whole thing even better.”

Related topics:MansfieldMonsal TrailPeak District