Cat-loving thrill-seekers are invited to take part in a abseil to raise money for felines in need across the country.

Cat welfare charity Cats Protection is organising the abseil off Millers Dale Bridge on the Monsal Trail in the Peak District next month.

Organisers say “nerves of steel” will be required for the 75-feet descent over the River Wye.

Meet the Cats Protection Mansfield Adoption Centre team.

Jane Holt, Mansfield adoption centre manager, has pledged the team’s support.

She said: “We are so extraordinarily busy at the minute, but carry on doing our best. Unfortunately, we are struggling with the price of food and vets bills constantly going up.

“We do rely on the generosity of the public for support. Thanks to amazing people taking part in events like the Peak Abseil, we can carry on being there for as many cats and kittens as we can.”

Funds raised will support Cats Protection centres such as in Mansfield, where unwanted cats and kittens are taken in, cared for and prepared for a new life with their adopted families.

Limited places are available for the abseil, which takes place on Sunday, September 17 – see cats.org.uk/peakdistrictabseil