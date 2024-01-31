News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Meet eight 'purfect' cats ready to be adopted from a Mansfield centre

Here are the latest residents at Mansfield Cat Protection adoption centre – all ready to be adopted and welcomed into your home this year.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:51 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT

Here are eight cats at Mansfield Cats Protection branch based on Mansfield Road, Warsop.

If readers are seeking additional information for adopting a cat from the centre, see www.cats.org.uk/mansfield/adopt-a-cat

For more information about any of the following cats, please call 01623 845846

Hi, I'm Stuart and I'm looking for a new home with my brother Louis! He's the more confident one, coming straight out to say hello, while I hang back until I've got to know you more. We have both lived as housecats before - so may be happy to do so again with ample space.

1. Stuart Kittle

Hi, I'm Stuart and I'm looking for a new home with my brother Louis! He's the more confident one, coming straight out to say hello, while I hang back until I've got to know you more. We have both lived as housecats before - so may be happy to do so again with ample space. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection

I am the fluffiest cat in the centre! I am still settling into centre life and would benefit from a quieter home as I can be a little shy at first, however I have started enjoying a fuss on my own terms. I would prefer to be the only pet in my new home.

2. Pickle

I am the fluffiest cat in the centre! I am still settling into centre life and would benefit from a quieter home as I can be a little shy at first, however I have started enjoying a fuss on my own terms. I would prefer to be the only pet in my new home. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection

I am Lady Cassandra in search of a new manor to rule over! I came to the centre with a stray mum and I can be quite shy, however my friends here say I have improved so much since landing here. I would prefer a home with no younger children due to my quiet nature.

3. Lady C

I am Lady Cassandra in search of a new manor to rule over! I came to the centre with a stray mum and I can be quite shy, however my friends here say I have improved so much since landing here. I would prefer a home with no younger children due to my quiet nature. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection

Hi I'm Louis and I'm looking for a new home with my brother Stuart! I'm the more confident one, coming straight out to say hello, while my brother hangs back until he's got to know you more. We have both lived as housecats before so may be happy to do so again with ample space.

4. Louis

Hi I'm Louis and I'm looking for a new home with my brother Stuart! I'm the more confident one, coming straight out to say hello, while my brother hangs back until he's got to know you more. We have both lived as housecats before so may be happy to do so again with ample space. Photo: Mansfield Cats Protection

