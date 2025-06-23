This year’s theme, 'One World', is all about global unity and the power of coming together as one community, as well as promoting environmental sustainability.placeholder image
Mansfield carnival returns with celebration of unity, community and culture

By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 18:04 BST
Mansfield carnival returned over the weekend, bringing a celebration of unity, community and culture.

The carnival that launched three years ago returned for its third year on Saturday, June 21, in Mansfield town centre.

This year's theme celebrated Global Unity and Environmental Sustainability – ‘One World’.

Residents celebrated cultural diversity and shared responsibility for the planet through vibrant parades and eco-conscious choices.

The carnival began with a parade at noon, showcasing a lively display of music, dance, and traditional costumes as participants marched through the streets.

Following the parade, a street party was held on Leeming Street, featuring delicious food, live music, stalls, giveaways, face painting, and an abundance of carnival energy.

The day was filled with dancing, entertainment, and a strong sense of community spirit – funded by Arts Council England and sponsored by Matthews and Tannert.

Take a closer look at the day's events through the lens of Carrie Austin, who captured these snaps for Mansfield Council...

The carnival parade was a spectacle of music, dance, and traditional costumes marching through the streets.

1. Parade

The carnival parade was a spectacle of music, dance, and traditional costumes marching through the streets. Photo: Carrie Austin

The carnival was full of community spirit.

2. Community

The carnival was full of community spirit. Photo: Carrie Austin

From a vibrant parade to eco-conscious choices, residents celebrated both cultural diversity and a shared responsibility for the planet.

3. Celebrations

From a vibrant parade to eco-conscious choices, residents celebrated both cultural diversity and a shared responsibility for the planet. Photo: Carrie Austin

Mansfield town centre parade.

4. Smiles

Mansfield town centre parade. Photo: Carrie Austin

