Mansfield carnival returns with celebration of unity, community and culture

The carnival that launched three years ago returned for its third year on Saturday, June 21, in Mansfield town centre.
This year's theme celebrated Global Unity and Environmental Sustainability – ‘One World’.
Residents celebrated cultural diversity and shared responsibility for the planet through vibrant parades and eco-conscious choices.
The carnival began with a parade at noon, showcasing a lively display of music, dance, and traditional costumes as participants marched through the streets.
Following the parade, a street party was held on Leeming Street, featuring delicious food, live music, stalls, giveaways, face painting, and an abundance of carnival energy.
The day was filled with dancing, entertainment, and a strong sense of community spirit – funded by Arts Council England and sponsored by Matthews and Tannert.
Take a closer look at the day's events through the lens of Carrie Austin, who captured these snaps for Mansfield Council...
