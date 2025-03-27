“I want to advocate for neurodivergent people – with or without a diagnosis”: Sutton woman on being ‘wired differently’

In a world where neurodivergent individuals continue to face challenges in gaining recognition and support, Wired Differently Sensory Seekers, a group founded by Carrie Austin of Sutton, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, wants to create a society that prioritises adaptation – regardless of whether or not someone has a formal diagnosis.

A mission to change the narrative

Carrie Austin, a business owner and Sutton resident, has founded Wired Differently Sensory Seekers as a Community Interest Company (CIC).

She expressed her desire to establish Wired Differently Sensory Seekers as a Community Interest Company as the structure will ensure that profits are reinvested into her services, advocacy efforts, and the overall goal of creating a movement.

She added how it promotes accountability and trust, ensuring that every decision made directly benefits the community.

This initiative follows her successful organisation of the ‘Wired Differently’ festivals in the Mansfield and Ashfield area over the past few years.

The festivals are aimed at raising awareness of neurodivergence and supporting individuals who are, in essence, ‘wired differently’.

Carrie expressed her desire to advocate for neurodivergent individuals and their families, “striving for a world where understanding and adaptation are prioritised over diagnosis”.

Carrie is a photographer from Sutton. She was diagnosed with ADHD in 2023.

She explained: "We shouldn't have to wait for medical confirmation to access the support and strategies that help us thrive, but we also need better and faster professional diagnostic tools so that people can truly understand their own needs.

“At the same time, we must urgently recognise the needs of neurodivergents and ensure environments – whether at work, in education, or at home – are designed to accommodate different ways of thinking and behaving.”

By increasing awareness, boosting self-esteem, and fostering confidence, Carrie aims to shift the focus from enforcing conformity to embracing diverse minds.

She added: “It’s time to redesign systems with inclusivity at their core, so everyone – diagnosed or not – can reach their full potential.

“With the right support, people can stay in jobs, build healthier relationships, experience lower levels of anxiety and depression, and feel a greater sense of belonging in their communities.”

She explained how interventions and inclusive environments are essential in improving well-being and reducing long-term societal costs, benefiting everyone.

The challenges of receiving a diagnosis

Carrie is aware that accessing a neurodivergent diagnosis is one of the greatest barriers to support, leaving many individuals struggling in various aspects of life.

For example, according to the Children's Commissioner for England, approximately 400,000 children (around three per cent of all children in England) are waiting for support related to suspected neurodevelopmental conditions.

Some children have waited over four years for a diagnosis, with thousands waiting more than two years for their first appointment.

Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of children diagnosed with ADHD waited more than four years after their referral, while almost one-sixth (15 per cent) of children diagnosed with autism faced similar delays.

Adults also experience significant delays.

In Nottinghamshire, the Neurodevelopmental Specialist Service (NeSS) provides assessments for suspected ADHD and autism in adults.

While waiting times are not publicly specified, the service confirms that individuals must await an assessment or treatment after being referred, meaning many adults could be left in limbo for years before receiving the support they need.

These delays result in thousands of neurodivergent individuals remaining unsupported, and the issue extends beyond diagnosis itself.

Many essential services, such as mental health support, workplace accommodations, and disability benefits, require an official diagnosis before individuals can access them.

Without formal recognition, individuals are often dismissed, denied reasonable adjustments, and left to navigate systems that do not accommodate their needs.

Carrie, who was diagnosed with ADHD in 2023, said : “This emphasises the urgent need for a change in how we approach neurodivergence.

“Support should be based on individual needs rather than bureaucratic diagnoses, ensuring that no one is left behind due to long waiting lists and rigid policies.”

From one-off festival to an ongoing movement

Carrie, at the helm of Wired Differently Sensory Seekers, has turned a personal journey into a force for change.

Initially incorporating neurodiversity into photography and personal projects, Carrie soon realised the need for broader advocacy.

During the same year of her diagnosis, Carrie co-launched Wired Differently Festival, a collaborative event originally intended as a one-off.

She then turned the festival into an annual event and has continued her advocacy since.

Designed for everyone (neurodivergent or not), the festival features adaptations that ensure all attendees feel included and supported.

Carrie explained: “The overwhelming response proved that a single event wasn’t enough.

“After the second festival, it became clear that people needed continuous support, resources, and a sense of community.

“This led to the creation of Wired Differently Sensory Seekers, a platform offering practical solutions for inclusion across education, workplaces, and everyday life – whether or not someone has a formal diagnosis.”

Wired Differently Sensory Seekers aims to make a difference through a range of services and resources, both online and in person, with training, workshops, groups products and one-to-one support.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.wireddifferently.uk.

Carrie’s call to action

Carrie concluded: “Whether you're an employer, educator, venue owner, or someone seeking support, Wired Differently Sensory Seekers offers practical solutions for a more inclusive world.

“True accessibility means ensuring everyone can thrive, with or without a diagnosis.”

For more details about upcoming events, see more at www.facebook.com/wireddifferentlysensoryseekers.