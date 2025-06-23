“Racism has no place in Mansfield” – Council responds to carnival backlash

Mansfield Council has responded to the backlash it received after its annual carnival faced ‘hurtful’ and ‘divisive’ criticism from the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Mansfield Council addressed comments made on social media regarding the town’s cultural carnival which happened on Saturday, June 21.

This year's theme was ‘ONE WORLD,’, which focused on celebrating global unity and promoting better care for our planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although many residents attended the event and expressed positive feedback about enjoying the free celebrations, social media posts from the council sharing updates from the parade and celebrations were met with criticism from the community.

Carrie Austin was at the event taking photos. Mansfield Carnival, 2025.

Some comments were filled with anger, including racist and offensive remarks directed at non-white participants.

Council response

A spokesperson for the council shared: “Racism has no place in Mansfield. Cultural celebration is not a threat, it’s a strength.

“Whether someone’s heritage is Caribbean, African, Asian, Eastern European or from right here in Nottinghamshire, we’re all part of this town.

Mansfield Carnival, 2025. Image: Carrie Austin for Mansfield Council.

“We all belong here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To those who keep asking ‘why aren’t we doing more for our own people?’, ask yourself, who exactly do you mean?

“Because the people celebrating at the Carnival are Mansfield people.

“Different cultures, yes, but the same town, the same community. Let’s stop drawing lines between us and them.”

Financial pressures

In response to questions on funding and residents asking why the Armed Forces Day was not on, the council spokesperson added: “Mansfield Carnival, like other events recently held in our district, is grant-funded, primarily through Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means we receive funding based on how well we celebrate diversity, inclusion, and cultural cohesion.

“Our council’s core events budget used to be £86,000. Now? It’s £4,000, and that just covers traffic management for Remembrance Sunday.

“If we want a Christmas tree? We have to find a sponsor.

“So if you’re wondering why Armed Forces Day didn’t go ahead this year, it’s not because anyone devalues our veterans.

“It’s because our friends at the BID (who usually deliver that event, with some support from MDC) had to make tough financial decisions too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a sad reality, but not an intentional slight. But, hold tight, there is something coming on July 26 and 27 that throws a light on our Armed Forces community, working with the RAF.”

The council has commended the ‘mighty communities and cultural services team’ for their efforts in bringing joy, connection, and vibrancy to Mansfield through the events they have organised.

The spokesperson highlighted events such as Carnival, Light Night, and Gaia, praising the free and inclusive nature of these initiatives.

By the end of 2025, Mansfield Council will have hosted over 50 events that celebrate community spirit and are accessible to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More culture and connection

“We still have a few years left of grant funding, and we’ll use it to bring even more culture, connection, and joy to Mansfield.

“Let’s come together and enjoy what we can do, not tear each other apart over what we can’t.

“This is our town. Let’s be proud of all of it,” added the spokesperson.

The council encouraged all partners to share their message broadly to demonstrate that Mansfield is a welcoming place for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support

In response to the post, Jay Martin, director at Mansfield Film Festival, said: “The level of ignorance and bigotry on display lately is deeply disappointing — but sadly, not surprising.

“The truth is, those shouting the loudest against events like carnival are exactly the people who need to be there.

“If your world view is so narrow that the sight of someone celebrating their heritage offends you, it’s time to expand your horizons — not shrink everyone else’s.

“This is Mansfield. All of it. And hate has no home here.”

Carrie Austin, community advocate and photographer for the event, said: “Fear is being weaponised and it’s making people act against their own best interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some are missing out on truly incredible events, joyful moments of connection, because they’ve bought into the lie that racism or exclusion will somehow ‘make this country great again.’ It won’t.

“Celebrating other cultures doesn’t diminish your own.

“Enjoying music, food, dance, and shared experiences doesn’t erase anyone’s identity it enriches all of us.

“Laughing at children dancing in the streets just because of their skin colour is not only cruel, it’s deeply troubling.

“That kind of reaction reveals a worrying mindset that far too many seem comfortable with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At recent events, people of every background came together, danced together, and celebrated together. That’s not a threat that’s something beautiful.

“What’s not to love about music, community, and joy?

“Racism isn’t big. It isn’t clever. And it’s definitely not funny.”