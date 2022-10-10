Mansfield café raises money for The Prince's Trust with help from community
A café in Mansfield has raised more than £50 for the district’s Prince’s Trust team.
The Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, Mansfield town centre, has raised the money for The Prince’s Trust team in Mansfield.
Rachel Richards, café owner, presented students with collections made from customers.
Rachel said: “A huge thank you to all our customers who donated to such a worthy cause.
“We have previously helped support young adults into employment by offering placements to develop their skills.
“We have successfully helped one young man get a full-time paid job once his placement had come to an end with us.
“We hope the money will benefit other students from such a worthy cause.”
Funds raised will go towards tools and equipment for the Prince’s Trust team, part of the Inspire and Achieve Foundation, a charity based on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield town centre and supporting young people in Nottinghamshire.