Mansfield café raises money for The Prince's Trust with help from community

The Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, Mansfield town centre, has raised the money for The Prince’s Trust team in Mansfield.

Rachel Richards, café owner, presented students with collections made from customers.

Toffee Hut owner, Rachel Richards, pictured alongside Mansfield Prince's Trust students.

Rachel said: “A huge thank you to all our customers who donated to such a worthy cause.

“We have previously helped support young adults into employment by offering placements to develop their skills.

“We have successfully helped one young man get a full-time paid job once his placement had come to an end with us.

“We hope the money will benefit other students from such a worthy cause.”

