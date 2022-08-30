Mansfield writer launches debut poetry book at 'inspiring' café in town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Vanseizenberg is joined by Toffee Hut owner, Rachel Richards, and the Mansfield writer, Richard C. Bower.

Emily Vanseizenberg, aged 21, is a regular at Mansfield’s Toffee Hut, on Regent Street.And Emily – who has been writing most of her life and rediscovered poetry after joining a creative writing group in college – has now launched her debut poetry book 'Ever Changing' at the venue.The 21-year-old performed at the closing event of Nottingham Poetry Festival hosted by the Toffee Hut back in May.Emily’s closing poem, Welcome to Toffee Hut, was engraved on a culinary board and gifted to the café team for their wall display.Emily said: “The inspiration for that poem came from looking for a closing piece and wanting to pay tribute to the Toffee Hut team for their support.“Toffee Hut is an inspiration for me.“I have been coming here since it opened and it has been a safe space for my writing.“It is so great to be launching my book here, as it has been a second home for me.“I did not expect the turnout I have had.“I have met a lot of people and sold some copies.“The first hour was busy and people were asking questions about the book – it has been great.

“My first book is about growing up and the experiences that come with that.

“I am just so pleased that I have been able to launch the book here.

Toffee Hut customers came over to chat with Emily about her poetry book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am still finding my voice and I feel very excited to see where this goes.”

Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner said she was proud to host the launch.

She said: “It is heartwarming and overwhelming at times, with how positive these creative events have been received by the community.

Emily Vanseizenberg with Toffee Hut owner, Rachel Richards.

“When I first met Emily, she seemed a little lost, but she has really grown in confidence and is now finding her feet.

“We had discussions about her poetry – and that is how we decided to put on the Meeting of Minds evenings, for writers in the area to connect and network.

“I get emotional when I think about Emily’s poem about the Toffee Hut – it is very special.