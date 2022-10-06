Talented Lacey Lane, 13, only entered the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain competition because she fancied doing some modelling work.

But after sending in some photos, she found herself progressing through the various stages. Now she is to represent Nottinghamshire in the grand final at the Globe Theatre in Blackpool over the weekend of October 14 and 15.

Lacey, who goes to Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth, beamed: “I am so excited to have made it to the grand final. It is a great achievement.

Thirteen-year-old Lacey Lane, of Mansfield, who has reached the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2022.

"Winning Miss Junior Teen Great Britain would be a dream come true. Fingers crossed I will take the crown.”

Lacey is one of only 32 girls to have made it through to the final of the contest, which is for 13-to-15-year-olds.

The organisers stress it is not a beauty contest. Instead it celebrates the personality and achievements of teenage girls, combining glamour with building confidence, having fun, and making friends and memories.

“It isn’t just about how pretty you look,” said Lacey’s proud mum, Caroline, who runs the highly respected Christine Marsh School of Dance in Kirkby.

Lacey is one of 32 finalists, representing different counties or areas of Britain.

"It’s about developing yourself as a person, being kind and inspiring others. Lacey has done very well and would be a good role model for Mansfield if she won the title.”

There are two other Miss Teen GB contests – one for older teenagers and one for ten-to-12-year-olds. Since 2012, the pageants have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, with this year’s main beneficiary being Together For Short Lives, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses who need round-the-clock care.

Along with all the finalists, Lacey has done her bit for Together For Short Lives, raising almost £300 after organising a sponsored dog walk at Berry Hill Park.

Lacey would be "a good role model for Mansfield" if she won the title, says proud mum Caroline Lane.

The finals weekend comprises interviews, photoshoots, team-building activities and a pyjama diva party before a pageant in which the girls parade three outfits, including fashion wear and evening wear.

Lacey, of Chatsworth Drive, will be cheered on by mum Caroline, dad Richard and big brother Reece.

