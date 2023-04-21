Mansfield business to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in aid of families with ill children

Telling Finishings head office team, Mansfield.

On April 29, staff from Telling Finishings Ltd – a company based on Kestral Road, Mansfield – will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks – in aid of the Rainbow Trust.

The trek consists of a 24-mile round trip route of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, including a 1,585m ascent to complete the three peaks challenge.

Alison Wood, retentions administrator at Telling Finishings, said: “Thank you for the donations so far.

“The team decided to take on this challenge for many reasons.

“Team building, challenging themselves but most of all – to support a significant charity.

“We hope that Rainbow Trust will benefit immensely from the donations we receive.”

The JustGiving page, justgiving.com/page/telling-finishings-three-peaks-challenge, has raised more than £1,000 so far, with a target of £2,500.

The Rainbow Trust funds and provides a range of support for families with seriously ill children, including emotional support for siblings of ill children and transport for medical appointments.

Alison said: “Rainbow Trust supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

“When a child has a serious illness, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever.”

The charity pairs each family with a support worker who enables them to spend time together, giving families practical and emotional support for as long as it is needed.

Support is given to the whole family including parents, carers, the unwell child, siblings and grandparents.