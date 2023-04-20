Terrence Pickering was being difficult in a pub in Nottingham by shouting, screaming and taking some of his clothes off, at 2pm on March 29, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

The police attended and he was sent home, but he was later found with an injury outside Sherwood Rise health centre and an ambulance was called.

He was sent home again and when the police returned for a second time he was arrested.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Pickering, who represented himself, said: "It was a stupid, stupid mistake. Temptation got the better of me.”

He said he has sought help with his drinking from alcohol agencies.

Pickering, 48, of Brocklehurst Drive, Edwinstowe, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Thursday.