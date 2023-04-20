Charity to run gardening workshops in Ashfield for the lonely and isolated

The workshops will be hosted by the Kirkby-based Ashfield Voluntary Action (AVA) charity, whose mission is to provide support for residents too often marginalised by society.

Deborah Hill, the charity’s new chief executive, explained: “We hope to ignite people’s interest in gardening by offering some free workshops in basic growing and planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This set of creative garden workshops will very much tackle loneliness and isolation, and we can tailor them to suit individual groups.

Gardening workshops are to be launched by the Ashfield Voluntary Action charity this summer.

"If you have a group in mind who you think might benefit from the workshops, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

AVA hopes to launch the workshops, which will be run by volunteers, in the main three areas of Ashfield -- Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be free and open to people of all ages, giving them the chance to take up a new activity, learn new skills and make new friends.

Those who join in will learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables, create hanging baskets for their homes, set up a herb garden and make wreaths.

Deborah Hill, the new chief executive of Ashfield Voluntary Action.

"The workshops will make people feel good, and raise their confidence,” added Deborah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardening is just one of a host of ‘engagement activities’ that AVA has created for people who are still struggling to get their lives back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

A spokesperson for AVA said: “A lot of people are still lonely and isolated. Covid has made it difficult for them to go back out.

"They are wondering if they will be OK and if they might catch something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some might have lost loved ones. They don’t know how to re-engage because they have been shut away for so long.”

AVA already runs an allotment at Harcourt Street in Kirkby, where produce is grown and there is shelter and storage. The allotments team is always looking for volunteers to help out.

The charity also oversees a weekly gardening group at its base, the Health and Wellbeing Centre in Kirkby town centre. Members have turned the enclosed garden there into a peaceful, private and welcoming sanctuary.