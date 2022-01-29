Mansfield bingo hall reopens today after fire
A popular Mansfield bingo hall has announced it will be open as normal today after a fire in the building yesterday evening.
Apollo Bingo, on Mansfield Leisure Park, was closed after an ‘idiot’ sparked a blaze in the toilets, according to bosses at the venue.
A Facebook post last night said: “Some idiot set fire to our toilets this evening.
"No one was hurt, the damage was minimal.”
The post added: "Someone is in police custody. We are open as normal tomorrow.”
Responding to the post, residents said they were relieved no one was hurt.
Ashfield Fire Station said today that engines from Ashfield and Mansfield had attended the incident.
A spokesperson said: "The building was evacuated and a fire extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet.
"Positive pressure ventilations fans were also used to clear smoke from the building,” a post on the station’s Facebook page added.