Mansfield bingo hall reopens today after fire

Apollo Bingo, on Mansfield Leisure Park, was closed after an ‘idiot’ sparked a blaze in the toilets, according to bosses at the venue.

A Facebook post last night said: “Some idiot set fire to our toilets this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Mansfield bingo hall has announced it will be open as normal today after a fire in the building yesterday evening. Image: Ashfield Fire Station.

"No one was hurt, the damage was minimal.”

The post added: "Someone is in police custody. We are open as normal tomorrow.”

Responding to the post, residents said they were relieved no one was hurt.

Ashfield Fire Station said today that engines from Ashfield and Mansfield had attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: "The building was evacuated and a fire extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet.