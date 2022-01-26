It needs renovating - but this Mansfield house is ripe for a personal project

But that also means it is ripe for a personal project, and a golden opportunity for the right buyer to put their stamp on it.

Situated in a quiet, sought-after location on Hillsway Crescent, it is a four-bedroom, detached property that is being marketed by Open House Estate Agents for offers in the region of £300,000. Enticingly, there is no upward chain.

Hillsway Crescent is close to Sheepbridge Lane and The Oakham local nature reserve, while the house falls within the catchment area for High Oakham School.

Our photo gallery underlines that the property is not looking its best at the moment. But at the same time, it conveys what a fantastic renovation or investment opportunity it represents.

The ground floor boasts two reception rooms, a hallway, a WC and three storage rooms. Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms are an amazing size, while the other two are a decent double and a single. There is also a bathroom and separate WC.

Outside, you will find a garage, driveway, pathway and rockery at the front, plus a large garden, mainly laid to lawn, at the back.

For full details, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Large reception rooms There are two large reception rooms on the ground floor, including this one with bay windows overlooking the front of the property, and also a fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Looking out on to garden This is the second reception room, which also has bay windows, this time looking out on to the large back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Get stuck in to kitchen We spoke about the house needing renovation and, probably more than any other room, the kitchen is really one to get stuck in to. It is a nice size and shape, however, with the window overlooking the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Hall and stairs With the kitchen in the background, this is the entrance hallway, which has wooden flooring, plus the staircase leading to the first floor and the four bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales