It needs renovating - but this Mansfield house is ripe for a personal project

But that also means it is ripe for a personal project, and a golden opportunity for the right buyer to put their stamp on it.
Situated in a quiet, sought-after location on Hillsway Crescent, it is a four-bedroom, detached property that is being marketed by Open House Estate Agents for offers in the region of £300,000. Enticingly, there is no upward chain.
Hillsway Crescent is close to Sheepbridge Lane and The Oakham local nature reserve, while the house falls within the catchment area for High Oakham School.
Our photo gallery underlines that the property is not looking its best at the moment. But at the same time, it conveys what a fantastic renovation or investment opportunity it represents.
The ground floor boasts two reception rooms, a hallway, a WC and three storage rooms. Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms are an amazing size, while the other two are a decent double and a single. There is also a bathroom and separate WC.
Outside, you will find a garage, driveway, pathway and rockery at the front, plus a large garden, mainly laid to lawn, at the back.