While most services are now operating as normal, Mansfield Council says the area’s bin collections will be impacted for the remainder of the week.

The disruption happened after a huge fire ripped through the derelict Hermitage Mill on Monday.

Emergency services and fire appliances rushed to the site at 3am, as fire gutted the Grade II-listed building on Hermitage Lane, which was built in 1782.

The burned out Hermitage Mill building. Emergency services were called to reports of the fire in Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at around 3am

Three men aged 18 were later arrested on suspicion of arson.

A number of council services were unable to operate as usual, due to the council’s main depot on Hermitage Lane, being within a road closure area.

In a statement on its website, the council said in an effort to reduce the impact of household waste on the environment and on residents it will be prioritising green bins and returning for Monday's missed rounds this week.

It said: “We are unable to give a precise day so please leave your bin out and we will get to it as soon as we can,” it stated.

“In order to prioritise these domestic waste collections, glass recycling and garden waste collections have been affected this week.

“We won’t be able to empty glass recycling bins this Thursday, March 31, so please take your teal bin back in and put it out for your next scheduled collection.

"If you have excess glass, please take it to a local bottle bank. Locations can be found on our glass recycling page. Glass collections on Friday, April 1, are unaffected and are due to take place as normal.

“We won’t be able to empty any garden waste bins this week, but will let residents know if we are able to return at a later date.

“You can keep up to date with your bin collections by signing up for free bin alerts.

The council is also asking if anyone has an excess of garden waste, to take it to any local household waste and recycling centre, such as: Brailwood Road in Bilsthorpe; Sidings Road, Kirkby; Kestral Road, Mansfield; and Oakfield Lane, Warsop.