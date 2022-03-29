The move could see two Mansfield wards moved into the Ashfield constituency for parliamentary elections.

The Boundary Commission for England has held a second consultation seeking views over Parliamentary Constituencies in England, which ends on Monday, April 4.

It proposes that the Brick Kiln and Grange Farm wards, that surround the A38 (Sutton Road) and the B6014 (Skegby Lane) should fall under Ashfield, rather than Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boundaries are set to change

Constituencies must have an electorate between 69,724 electors and 77,062 electors.

As the Mansfield constituency has 77,409, a higher figure, it must be reduced with some parts of Mansfield falling within a neighbouring constituency.

The change only applies to the parliamentary boundary, not the district boundary, and council services would continue as now. The Mansfield constituency would otherwise remain unchanged, apart from the two wards.

As the proposal divides the Mansfield community, the Commission has called for representations and counter‑proposals, to suggest alternative configurations.

Mansfield’s Mayor Andy Abrahams and the council have already informed the Commission they “do not support” moving the Grange Farm and Brick Kiln wards.

In a statement the council said it “considers that the position of the A38 makes both the Brick Kiln and Grange Farm wards an integral part of Mansfield, providing a barrier between these wards and the rest of the Ashfield constituency.

"The council believes that if the wards were transferred, it would leave them isolated.”

Alternatives suggestions were presented by the Mayor, at a public hearing of the Commission earlier this month. They included transferring the part of Rainworth, currently in the Mansfield constituency, to Sherwood, uniting the village, and Pleasley, split between constituencies, to be contained into one.

The impact would mean for parliamentary elections (when voting for a new MP) those parts of Rainworth within the Mansfield district would vote for a candidate in the Sherwood constituency and for Pleasley, Bolsover.

Coun June Stendall, of the Grange Farm Ward, said: “This subject is extremely important to residents of my ward who would be forced to vote for the Ashfield's MP next time around.”To see an interactive map of the Commission’s proposals and offer view a view, visit www.bcereviews.org.uk until April 4.