Mansfield apprentices win national fire and security engineering apprenticeship competition

Apprentices Jack Kempson and Michael Romano were required to complete installations across multiple system types, intruder alarm, video surveillance, and access control and door entry, with assessment based on their equipment selection, technical engineering, standard of installation, termination and configuration, compliance checking and documentation.

The winning TIS team won a £1,000 prize to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIS, an independent life safety, security and communications systems integrator, launched its Apprenticeship Academy in 2021 to address the engineering skills shortage and create youth job opportunities across its offices in Mansfield, Nottingham, Coleshill, Leeds and Uxbridge.

Apprentices Jack Kempson and Michael Romano have been crowned ‘Ultimate Apprentices'

Jack Kempson, TIS Academy Apprentice and ‘Ultimate Apprentice Championship’ winner, said: “I think the Skills for Security challenge was a great opportunity to participate in and gain additional practical experience across a range of new systems we haven’t worked on before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The competition element was interesting as it put us into new situations we hadn’t faced with unfamiliar technologies.

"Fortunately, we were able to put into practice the knowledge we’ve gained from the Academy to figure out how to complete the technical specification. To win the competition was an added bonus.”

James Twigg, CEO, TIS, said: “We’re very proud of what Jack and Michael have accomplished in this apprenticeship challenge and it’s a fantastic showcase for the whole TIS Academy team, from apprentices through to trainers and support staff.