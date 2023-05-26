Sharon Parker, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s recruitment and retention midwife and Julia Andrew, lead professional midwifery advocate, have received the Chief Midwifery Officer Silver Award.

The award, which is made to recipients who have demonstrated excellence in clinical practice, leadership resulting in improvement, and championing diversity and inclusion, was presented by Sascha Wells-Munro, deputy chief midwifery officer for England, on a visit to King’s Mill Hospital.

The pair were nominated by the Trust’s consultant midwife Gemma Boyd and director of midwifery Paula Shore.

Julia Andrew, Paula Shore and Sharon Parker

Sharon Parker, from Kirkby, who has worked at the trust for ten years, has been responsible for recruitment and retention since February 2022.

In that time, she has successfully recruited into all vacant posts for newly-qualified midwives. All these midwives still work for the Trust, apart from one who has relocated to a different area.

Sharon said: “It means so much to me to win this award. I’m so passionate about midwifery and to have the opportunity to support newly-qualified midwives within the Trust means the world to me.

"Thank you so much to Gemma Boyd for this wonderful nomination, which was completely unexpected.”

Gemma said: “At a time when the greatest challenge to maternity services is the retention of midwives, Sharon is a fine example of how to create a safe, nurturing environment for newly-qualified midwives, allowing them to flourish even in incredibly challenging working conditions.

“She is their champion and cheerleader and is always there for them whatever their worry. Several of our newly-qualified midwives have said they don’t know where they’d be without Sharon’s support.”

Julia, from Newark, has been a professional midwifery advocate since February 2022 and has led the service since June 2022.

She set up the Birth Options service, which develops birth plans for women and birthing people who request care outside of guidance.

Paula Shore, director of midwifery, said: “Sharon and Julia are fantastic examples of what makes midwifery so special.

