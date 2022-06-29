Mansfield company hoping to engineer its own success with apprenticeships academy

TIS, which has premises on the Oakham Business Park in Mansfield, launched the academy last year to increase the number of skilled multi-system engineers and to raise the standard of apprenticeship delivery in the industry.

And it is now looking to recruit up to 15 new apprentices to join the academy, and take part in a rigorous, 36-month apprenticeship programme that is aimed at giving more-stable career prospects to young people within the rapidly expanding and demanding life safety and security industry.

Partnering with Skills for Security, TIS is offering apprenticeships across its offices in Mansfield, Nottingham, Coleshill, Leeds and Uxbridge, and hopes to engineer success for itself and the apprentices themsleves.

TIS has set up ts own academy to develop engineers of the future.

James Twigg, chief executive officer, said: “We have offered apprenticeships across the company for many years now. Unfortunately, like many other businesses, we didn’t see the true opportunity that was in front of our eyes until we launched our own academy.“We have stopped apprentices being treated as just a second pair of hands until they show us that they have potential, and instead have implemented a structured and mentored approach to guiding young people towards their career goals in a much more mutually-beneficial way.

“We offer a three-year programme designed to ensure they have segmented and dedicated tutoring from our partners at Skills for Security. But also, plenty of time spent working across all skillsets and systems that we install and support, with the relevant TIS specialists.

“The outcome after the three-year programme is that we should be producing 10 or more highly-skilled, multi-disciplined engineers.”

And he added: “As a growing business we are struggling to keep up with the demand to find new engineers and the sector itself is not awash with engineers trained across all disciplines.

“This means the engineers themselves will be well-positioned in their careers but also fit incredibly well into our growth strategy. This is a win/win situation which is something the business focuses on across all stakeholders.”