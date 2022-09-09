Mansfield and Ashfield’s Portland College pays tribute to patron, the Queen, following her death aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the Harlow Wood school, which offers ‘specialist education and therapy provision for young adults with disabilities’.

The Queen first visited Mansfield back in June 1949, aged just 23, when was still Princess Elizabeth, to lay the foundation stone at Portland Training College.

Tim Richmond, college chairman of governors, said: “We are extremely saddened by the death of our patron, Her Majesty, the Queen.

The Queen braves the weather on her visit to Portland College in Harlow Wood back in 1990.

"It is with deep gratitude we remember her lifelong commitment to her country, the Commonwealth and to all the charities she supported.

“We send our sincere condolences to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family.”

The Queen took a special interest in the college following her visit and became patron in 1974.

Princess Elizabeth unveils a foundation stone at Portland Training College in 1949.

In 1990, on its 40th anniversary, she returned with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, to present trophies at the college awards ceremony and lay the foundation stone for the new Laurels building.

At the ceremony, she said: “Ever since I laid the foundation stone of this college in 1949, I have taken a special interest in your record of achievement in your field of training for disabled people.

“Six thousand men and women trained here over the last 40 years can testify to the way in which the college and its staff have looked after them, trained them and launched them on their chosen careers.

“The name of the college has become synonymous with innovation and excellence at every level of training. The facilities provided here are among the best and the most progressive available.”

Princess Elizabeth receives a posy of flowers from a young child at Portland Training College in 1949.

Portland celebrated Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year by participating in the Jubilee Exhibition at the Nottinghamshire County Show, running a regional Jubilee Sporting Competition for young people with disabilities, hosting parties for learners and citizens, and by commissioning an aerial photograph of about 500 learners, citizens and staff in front of the original foundation stone – a framed copy of which was sent to the Queen as a Jubilee gift.

The Queen also visited Mansfield in 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations marking 25 years on the throne, when she formally opened Mansfield Central Library at Four Seasons Shopping Centre on West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

The Queen at Portland College in 1990.

The Queen at Portland College's awards ceremony in 1990.

The Queen meets guests at Portland College in 1990.

The Queen is shown a book on her visit to Portland College in 1990.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip hangs at Portland College.