Mansfield college's Jubilee Games hailed as 'incredible' event

Portland College hosted the event, named in honour of the Queen, the specialist college’s patron, in its new, wheelchair-accessible Newstart Sports Hall.

Five teams from visiting specialist schools and colleges across Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire joined side from Portland College and Portland Day Service in football and boccia competitions – with home teams triumphing in both.

Portland Day Service won the boccia trophy, while Portland College’s purple team won the football tournament.

The Portland Day Service team won the boccia competition.

A spokesman for Communication Specialist College Doncaster, one of the teams which attended, said: “It is a brilliant experience to get the students out here and involved, meeting other students from other colleges and just having the opportunity to take part in some competitive sports.”

Nottinghamshire Badminton Association, Badminton England and Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club also supported the event with skills challenges and have-a-go activities outside on the Harlow Wood college’s multi-use games area.

Mark Dale, college principal and chief executive officer, said: “The Jubilee Games were a real celebration of sport and inclusivity,

“it was wonderful to see so many smiling, happy faces enjoying the sport and the sunshine.”

Students could have a go at badminton skills during the day.

And a college spokesman said: “The day was the perfect platform to raise the profile of disability sports.